Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Local Bounti Price Performance

Local Bounti stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. Local Bounti has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $9.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Local Bounti by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 491,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Local Bounti by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Local Bounti by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,416 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Local Bounti by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Featured Stories

