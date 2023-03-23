Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $75.37 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $75.37 million and $796,894.20 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

