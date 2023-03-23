Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.21 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11). 702,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 828,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).
Longboat Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.93 million, a PE ratio of -124.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.53.
About Longboat Energy
Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle North Sea-focused E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Longboat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.