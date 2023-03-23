Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 86,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.25. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,853,132 shares of company stock worth $1,803,958,908. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

