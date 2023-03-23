Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,925 JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,149,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,075,000 after purchasing an additional 104,312 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JSCP traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,559. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

