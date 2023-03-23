Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 90,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.16. 26,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,828. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.