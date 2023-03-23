Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 979 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF comprises about 2.0% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,739. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $114.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.61.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

