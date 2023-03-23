Lumi Credits Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $121.06 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

