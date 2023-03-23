Magic Internet Money Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003618 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $103.42 million and $1.12 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

