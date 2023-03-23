Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading Down 8.8%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 2,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
Malayan Banking Berhad Trading Down 8.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.
About Malayan Banking Berhad
Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.
