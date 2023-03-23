Manchester United (MANU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 24th.

MANU stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.11. 326,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Manchester United by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Manchester United by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

