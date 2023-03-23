Maple Price Tops $4.67 on Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $18.10 million and approximately $431,064.17 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $4.67 or 0.00016261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maple Profile

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official website is maple.finance. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2019 and led by a team of former bankers and credit investment professionals aiming to improve upon legacy capital markets, Maple is an institutional capital network that provides the infrastructure for credit experts to run on-chain lending businesses and connects institutional lenders and borrowers. Built with both traditional financial institutions and decentralized finance leaders, Maple is transforming capital markets by combining industry-standard compliance and due diligence with the transparent and frictionless lending enabled by smart contracts and blockchain technology. Maple is the gateway to growth for financial institutions, pool delegates and companies seeking capital on-chain.

MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

