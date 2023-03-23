Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 9.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.60. 26,726,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 36,368,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on MARA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.
Marathon Digital Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 5.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 347,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 188,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $884,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
