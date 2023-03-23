Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 9.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.60. 26,726,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 36,368,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several research firms have commented on MARA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 5.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $94,081.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 347,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 188,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $884,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

