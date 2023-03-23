Mark Freeman Buys 200,000 Shares of Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Stock

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1 – Get Rating) insider Mark Freeman purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,000.00 ($14,765.10).

Calima Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Calima Energy alerts:

About Calima Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Calima Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in developing oil and natural gas plays at Brooks and Thorsby in southern and central Alberta, Canada. It also holds an undeveloped Montney acreage position in northeastern British Columbia, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Calima Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calima Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.