Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 0.8% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 181.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Insider Activity

Markel Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,230.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,265. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,337.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,268.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

