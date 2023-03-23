Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 154.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 157.57 ($1.94).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.90) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.15) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MKS stock opened at GBX 154.85 ($1.90) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.70 ($2.07). The company has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

