Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 6.6%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.31 and last traded at $42.80. 6,370,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 12,221,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of -227.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Seeyond acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,026,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after acquiring an additional 541,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

