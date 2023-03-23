MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $113.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.18.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,676,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in MasTec by 66.3% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,845,000 after purchasing an additional 526,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MasTec by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 761,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,948,000 after purchasing an additional 402,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE MTZ opened at $87.24 on Thursday. MasTec has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $103.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 207.72 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

