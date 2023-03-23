Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Raised by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

MA traded up $7.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.10. The company had a trading volume of 444,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,635. The company has a market capitalization of $341.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

