Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading Up 9.2%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 886,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,041,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $771.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.60.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 775,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,061,000 after acquiring an additional 261,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Matterport by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 197,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matterport by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 471,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
