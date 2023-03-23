Matthew Scott Harris Purchases 10,000 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider Matthew Scott Harris bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at $140,572.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of Altimmune stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.19. 2,953,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,040. The stock has a market cap of $206.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.11. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.02% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

