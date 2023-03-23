Mayport LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mayport LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.32. The company had a trading volume of 841,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,497. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.39 and its 200-day moving average is $195.84. The stock has a market cap of $271.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

