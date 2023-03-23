Mayport LLC Invests $218,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mayport LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,091,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,412. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.