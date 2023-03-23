Mayport LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mayport LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.6% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.91. 473,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,517. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.29.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. HSBC boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

