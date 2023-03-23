Mayport LLC Sells 375 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mayport LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Assurant comprises approximately 1.6% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Assurant by 1,315.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 509,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,977,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,154,000 after buying an additional 306,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

Assurant Price Performance

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.39. 69,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,038. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.28.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.