MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $89.91. The company had a trading volume of 698,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,928. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $103.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $87.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

