MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.99. 172,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,810. The company has a market cap of $595.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

