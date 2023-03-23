MBE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 16.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $25,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.53. 105,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,890. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

