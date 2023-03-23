MBE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,033,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,106,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 444,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 75,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUS traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,707. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $126.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.13.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

