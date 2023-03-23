MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.44. Approximately 40,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 73,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

