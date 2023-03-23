Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $79,881.18 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $68,401.65.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $67,898.61.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.7 %

META opened at $203.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global cut Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.19.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.