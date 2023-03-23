Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $23.72 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.72 million and approximately $934,207.28 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.61 or 0.01188451 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009624 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.23 or 0.01517165 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00022053 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.