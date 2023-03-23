Metis Price Hits $0.0012 (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $265,529.75 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metis has traded 52.4% lower against the US dollar. One Metis token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.86 or 0.00361450 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,476.52 or 0.26271485 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

