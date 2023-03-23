MetisDAO Price Reaches $26.81 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $119.30 million and approximately $14.54 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $26.81 or 0.00097786 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001727 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019105 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00200865 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,428.49 or 1.00057470 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.46444692 USD and is down -5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $6,497,086.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

