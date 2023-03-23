Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Stock Price Up 19%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 19% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 62,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 39,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.