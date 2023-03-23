MinePlex Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $35.87 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. MinePlex has a total market cap of $35.87 million and approximately $300,943.73 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00361322 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,467.69 or 0.26262172 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009503 BTC.

About MinePlex

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,740,010 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

