Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $80.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.87.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MRTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $169,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,865,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $94,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $169,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,865,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,655 shares of company stock valued at $699,126 over the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MRTX opened at $39.54 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.72) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.26 EPS for the current year.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
