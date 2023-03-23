MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Shares Up 17.5%

Shares of MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) were up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 1,650,774 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,143,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

MMTec Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MMTec stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.11% of MMTec worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc is engaged in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. It operates through the following segments: Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory, and MM Global.

