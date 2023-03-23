Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,418,000 after buying an additional 65,610 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.22. 592,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,944,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

