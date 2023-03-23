Monero (XMR) Price Hits $152.21

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Monero has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.78 billion and approximately $134.58 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $152.21 or 0.00554734 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,437.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00318781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00073951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00457638 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008890 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,255,997 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

