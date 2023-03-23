Monero (XMR) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $155.57 or 0.00552296 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.84 billion and $122.54 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,167.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00328398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.93 or 0.00454191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009021 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,256,277 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

