Moonbeam 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.66 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $231.46 million and $9.66 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00063063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00041889 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018320 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 603,819,927 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.