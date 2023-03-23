Morgan Stanley Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $10.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 17.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
