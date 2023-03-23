Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 96,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.