Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.94.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
