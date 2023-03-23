Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDDGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EDD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.53. 10,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,089. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.