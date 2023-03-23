Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of EDD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.53. 10,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,089. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD)
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.