Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EDD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.53. 10,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,089. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.