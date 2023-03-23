Morpheus.Network (MNW) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00007201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $93.52 million and $688,158.48 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00357861 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,171.30 or 0.26014583 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.97475762 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $692,683.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

