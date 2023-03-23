Multichain (MULTI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.58 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.92 or 0.00034537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Multichain has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Multichain has a total market cap of $182.21 million and $3.58 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

