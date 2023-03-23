Nano (XNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $119.45 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Nano has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $119.45 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,428.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.66 or 0.00329660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00073323 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.62 or 0.00551247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00453397 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.