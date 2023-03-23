National Bank of Canada Declares Dividend of $0.71 (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.7131 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment is involved in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

