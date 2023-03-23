National Bankshares Cuts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$4.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s previous close.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.28.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN stock traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,532,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,912. The firm has a market capitalization of C$669.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.48. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

